Man in critical condition after shooting at PT Barnum Housing in Bridgeport

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head in Bridgeport on Monday night.

Police officers responded to the PT Barnum Housing Community around 11:20 p.m. after ShotSpotter went off and found what they called a large crime scene.

A 25-year-old Bridgeport man was found near Building 20 and police said he had been shot in the head.

He was transported to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Detective Bureau is investigating.

Bridgeport police are asking for help to solve the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Knapp at 203-581-5251 or the Bridgeport Police tips line at 203-576-TIPS.