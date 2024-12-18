Bridgeport police investigating after more vehicle windows were smashed

Bridgeport police are investigating after windows of several vehicles were smashed and it comes a day after the windows of several cars at the University of Bridgeport were smashed as well.
The vandalism on Wednesday morning happened in the 1200 block of Railroad Avenue.
Bridgeport Police are asking residents to remove personal and/or expensive items from their vehicles to reduce the risk of vandalism and theft.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.