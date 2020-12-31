Bridgeport Sports Bar Fined for Violating COVID Gathering Size Restrictions

A Bridgeport sports bar was fined $10,000 for violating the state's COVID-19 gathering size restrictions.

Mango Z Sports Bar, located at 456 Connecticut Ave., had more than 25 people inside of the establishment in the early morning hours of Dec. 20, according to a spokesperson for Gov. Ned Lamont.

The spokesperson said police initially responded to reports of shots fired at the establishment.

The CT Department of Health noted the sports bar was also operating past the mandatory 10 p.m. curfew that is currently in place.

The establishment also didn't have an active liquor permit at the time of the incident, according to the CT Department of Consumer Protection. Its most recent permit expired on Aug. 9, 2020. The Department of Health referred the issue to the State's Attorney for Bridgeport to determine a possible violation of liquor control laws, the spokesperson said.

“While the overwhelming number of businesses in Connecticut have done a great job partnering with the state and complying with the necessary protocols to prevent the spread of this virus, a small number still think the rules don’t apply to them, and these enforcement actions are necessary for those who put the health and safety of their customers and staff at risk,” Lamont said in a statement.

“I thank officials with the City of Bridgeport for working with the state to take a strong stand on enforcing these important safety measures," he continued.

The mayor of Bridgeport also issued a statement following the incident.

“I’d like to thank all state officials for their attention and for taking action in this matter in partnership with the city,” Ganim said. “This establishment has proven that its flagrant violations have put our entire community at risk and now will be held accountable.”