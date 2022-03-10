Bridgeport Superintendent Addresses Alleged Racial Behavior at Fairchild Wheeler Campus

Bridgeport school officials are responding after what they're describing as an incident involving racist behavior that occurred at the Fairchild Wheeler Campus.

In a letter, Superintendent Michael J. Testani said a "racially hateful photograph and message" was sent to students at the Fairchild Wheeler Campus shortly before lunch on Thursday.

The alleged message immediately caused students to feel angry and hurt, Testani said.

"The Bridgeport Public Schools takes pride in being a diverse and multicultural community. A place where all students, regardless of race, religion, gender, immigration status, language, sexual orientation, political view, or social economic standing have a right to access a free and public education that develops his/her fullest potential," the letter stated.

"Our commitment has been and will continue to be to maintain a safe, respectful and rigorous learning environment for every kid, every day," Testani continued.

The superintendent said the school has no place for hatred and he's urging parents to talk with their children about the incident.

"As a school district, we will not tolerate acts of racism and hate and will discipline those who seek to intimidate, harass or create a school environment that causes any student or group to feel mistreated," Testani said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Parents are being asked to encourage their children to talk with a trusted adult at school or at home.

Any child or parent that was the target or witnessed harassment, intimidation, violence or discrimination is asked to contact the school.