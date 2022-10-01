Bridgeport Teen Robbed Moments After Getting Off School Bus

Police in Bridgeport are looking for the person that robbed a young teen on Wednesday.

It happened during the late afternoon hours in the area of East Main Street.

Officials say an 11-year-old had just gotten off the school bus when, two minutes later, they were robbed.

It is unclear what the person took from the teen or whether a weapon was shown.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Detective Stavros Mirtsopoulos at 203-581-5256 or the Bridgeport Police Department Tips line at 203-576-TIPS.