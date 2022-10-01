Bridgeport Teen Robbed Moments After Getting Off School Bus

Police in Bridgeport are looking for the person that robbed a young teen on Wednesday.
It happened during the late afternoon hours in the area of East Main Street.
Officials say an 11-year-old had just gotten off the school bus when, two minutes later, they were robbed.
It is unclear what the person took from the teen or whether a weapon was shown.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Detective Stavros Mirtsopoulos at 203-581-5256 or the Bridgeport Police Department Tips line at 203-576-TIPS.