Bridgeport Teen Shot Self in Arm, Lied About It: Police

A Bridgeport teenager has been arrested after he accidentally shot himself in the arm and then lied about it, police said Monday.

Detectives responded to a report of a shooting at 1:15 p.m. Sunday and found Kahlis Parker, 19, with a gunshot wound to the left arm, Capt. Kevin Gilleran told the Connecticut Post.

Gilleran said Parker accidentally shot himself, but lied about the circumstances of the shooting to avoid arrest.

Parker was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, then was arrested once he was released from the hospital, police said. He faces charges including carrying a pistol without a permit, stealing a firearm, interfering with a police officer and illegal discharge of a firearm.

It wasn’t clear if Parker had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

No one else was injured in the shooting, police said.

