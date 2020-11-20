Bridgeport Warns of Fraudulent COVID Testing Sites

The city of Bridgeport is warning residents to be cautious of fraudulent COVID testing sites after officials located one this week.

Director of Communications for the Office of the Mayor, Rowena White, said there was an unlicensed COVID testing site near Gala Foods on East Main Street on Friday.

This site also had an illegal pop-up testing site last weekend, according to Rowena.

The COVID testing site was not registered with the state and anyone who used this site is being advised to immediately contact the Department of Public Health Office of Facility Licensing and Investigations.

Officials are reminding residents that approved and licensed testing facilities can be found at GetTestedBPT.com.