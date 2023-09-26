Bridgeport

Bridgeport woman stole life savings of relative suffering from dementia: police

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A Bridgeport woman is accused of stealing the life savings of an elderly relative who suffers from dementia and neglecting him.

Police said the suspect, a 60-year-old Bridgeport woman, had power of attorney for the victim, who has Frontotemporal dementia and is severely cognitively impaired.

The Cleveland Clinic defines Frontotemporal dementia as a progressive brain disease that causes parts of the brain to deteriorate and stop working.

The suspect is accused of neglecting to pay the victim's bills and instead taking more than $200,000 from him by writing and endorsing checks to herself, her family members and a personal business. 

The victim was left only with around $500 in his account, police said.

The suspect also neglected the victim's basic needs, such as personal hygiene, and didn’t ensure that his living conditions were sanitary, according to police.

Police said a forensic audit of the victim's finances was conducted and the case was transferred to the Chief State's Attorney. 

She turned herself in to Bridgeport police on Friday and has been charged with larceny in the first degree.  

