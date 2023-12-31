StormTracker

Bright and dry for the last day of 2023

Happy New Year's Eve! The last day of the year will be bright and dry.

There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds with a light north breeze.

Highs will be between 36 and 43.

As the ball drops around midnight, there will be fair weather with considerable clouds. Temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature lots of sun. Highs will be in the 40s.

As the week goes on, the weather pattern will be changing.

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking maybe some snow and rain for Thursday.

