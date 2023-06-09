Bristol blood drive held in memory of fallen officers

Community members in Bristol rolled up their sleeves and donated blood on Friday in memory of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were both shot and killed in October.

Two of the first people in line were Bristol Police officers Lt. Robert Osborne and Lt. Lang Mussen.

“I feel better when I do it and it does serve a worthy purpose,” said Lt. Mussen.

“It’s just something to give back to the community and help other people that may need it. It’s good to be able to give back because the community has given so much to us,” said Lt. Osborne.

The Connecticut Blood Center reached out to the Bristol Police Department looking to hold a blood drive in honor of both officers.

“I think that being able to help save a life that potentially could have helped saved theirs is meaningful. It’s important to try to do what we can at least,” said Amber Vargas, a dispatcher for the Bristol Police Department.

Lt. Mussen regularly donates blood, but with the focus of this drive being on both officers, it makes it even more impactful.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about the officers. There’s not probably an hour that goes by that I don’t think about them. So this is just another reason to support the community. Having their name behind it is an excellent way to show support,” said Lt. Mussen.

More community events are planned in support of the Bristol Police Department, including a Bristol Blues game on Friday night for Law Enforcement Appreciation Night.

“The support has continued. It’s great to see and it’s great for the families to help them out and know that the community is behind them,” said Osborne.