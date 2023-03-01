Bristol Brewery Suspends Operations

A Connecticut brewery in its tenth year of operation has announced that it is closing "until further notice."

Dana Bourque, co-owner of Firefly Hollow Brewing, announced on the company's Facebook Page that the business would no longer be open as of March 1, 2023.

The brewery held its grand opening in Bristol in October of 2013.

According to the Facebook post, the business hopes to "be back at some point," though no additional details or plans have been shared.