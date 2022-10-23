Bristol Businesses Host Fundraiser for Fallen Officers' Families, PD

Communities across the state are continuing to come together to support and honor two Bristol police officers who died in the line of duty earlier this month.

Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were shot and killed while responding to a 911 call. A third officer, Officer Alec Iurato, was shot and returned fire. Iurato took down the suspect with a single shot.

Three businesses in Bristol are teaming up on Sunday to honor their sacrifice and service. They are raising money to support the police department and the fallen officers' families.

"This last week has been heartbreaking," said Kevin Fuller, the co-owner of Dunphy's Ice Cream.

Nearly one week after three Bristol police officers were ambushed on the job, the community continues to grieve and show support.

His shop and neighboring businesses such as Undone Salon and Sergio's Pizza are stepping in to help from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. For these business owners, the tragedy hits very close to home.

Fuller was a commissioner for the Bristol Police Department for 11 years and worked there when all three officers were hired.

“All three of them did phenomenal jobs during the interview- all three of them did," Fuller said.

The owner of Undone Salon is married to an officer in the city.

The money raised will go directly to the Bristol Police Department for the K9 Fund in Iurato's name.

There is also a donation jar for the Hero's Fund, which supports the fallen officers' families.

A race for Lt. Dustin Demonte is also being held in North Haven on Sunday. It is at North Haven High School starting at noon. All donations will go to the family.