Bristol Central Student Brought “Airsoft” Gun to School: Police

Bristol Police responded to Bristol Central High School Wednesday morning after school staff received an anonymous tip that a student was carrying a handgun in their backpack.

Police detained the student and located the backpack in a separate location in the school.

Officers found an unloaded “airsoft” handgun in the backpack.

The student was charged with second-degree breach of peace, carrying a dangerous weapon, and possession of a weapon on school grounds.

The student was issued an arrest summons to appear in New Britain juvenile court.