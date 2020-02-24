Bristol Central Students Returning From Italy Urged to Stay Home Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Several Bristol Central High School students are being urged to stay home from school if they feel sick after returning from a trip to Italy.

Italy has reported at least 222 cases of coronavirus and six deaths from the illness. It is the largest number of coronavirus cases outside of Asia.

The Bristol-Burlington Health District revised its guidance to students and staff who traveled to Italy based on newly announced recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.

According to the CDC, only travelers returning from Italy in the past 14 days who feel sick (with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing) should stay home.

It was unclear if any of the students or staff went to school on Monday.

Health district officials said they are following the most current guidelines but that could change at any time.