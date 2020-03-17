Bristol City and Health Leaders Work to Combat COVID-19

Bristol city and health leaders are working to combat the spread of the coronavirus by implementing new measures for the public.

As the number of positive cases continues to rise in the state, leaders are taking action to help the public like working to switch services online.

Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said switching services online will protect both the community and city workers.

"We are trying to move everyone to use our services online," said Zoppo-Sassu. "We are encouraging the public to make phone calls before visiting City Hall in order to preserve our workforce."

Bristol Hospital leaders informed the public about the city's testing results.

"We opened up our outpatient drive-thru testing station on Friday, since that time, we've tested 108 patients and we have not had any positive COVID tests," said Emergency Management Director of Bristol Health David Koscuck. "As of today, results are starting to come back in from the University of Washington, so we can anticipate additional results."

The hospital will be implementing a new visitation policy beginning Tuesday night.

"We will be switching to our compassionate visitor restriction policy which will limit all visitors to our facility," said Koscuck. "There will be no visitors under the age of 18, there are some nuisances in that policy, specific to our families are first."

The hospital said they're creating access for the public to contact a nurse or doctor with a new hotline. The number is 860-261-6855.

"We will begin staffing a hotline as of 8 a.m. tomorrow morning with live operators from 8 to 5, seven days a week, presently it's recorded messaging," said Koscuck.

The city is rolling out its new coronavirus hotline to help those who need to pick up their prescription or have limited access to transportation.

The number for Bristol's COVID-19 hotline is 860-584-6253.