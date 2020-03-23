Bristol City Hall Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A Bristol City Hall employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, the mayor confirmed Monday.

Officials said the employee is the first Bristol resident diagnosed with COVID-19. Other employees within that person's office have been told to self-quarantine through March 31.

I cannot stress enough that it is critical to everyone here to take this Pandemic seriously, to take social distancing seriously, and stay home if possible. This means in parks, at grocery stores, in pharmacies, at house parties and anywhere else. Please consider this a team effort to "flatten the curve" so that we will not still be practicing these strategies weeks from now. If we all work together, this can end sooner rather than later," Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu wrote in a letter to the community.

Bristol City Hall was closed to the public late last week.

So far, 415 people in Connecticut have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 10 have died.