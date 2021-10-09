Bristol Community Holds Fundraiser For 5-Year-Old Injured During Labor Day Fire

The Bristol community is supporting a boy that was hurt in a Labor Day weekend fire. It happened back on Sept. 5.

Family and friends put together a tag sale to help 5-year-old Jaxson Johnston this weekend. They say he just got out of the hospital on Wednesday.

"He's such a good little boy and he's so high-spirited. He's five years old. He's my son's best friend, so we just wanted to reach out and the community's been so awesome so hopefully they'll come back out tomorrow [Sunday] and give us more money so we can help out the family that much more," said fundraiser organizer Irish Moore.

NBC Connecticut

All of the items at the tag sale were donated by members of the community. Moore said all the proceeds are going to the Johnston family.

"We're just trying to help offset some of those expenses," Moore said.

Organizers estimate they raised nearly $2,000 in just the first couple of hours of Saturday's tag sale.

Moore described the turnout as "unreal" and "amazing." It continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Morningside Drive West in Bristol.