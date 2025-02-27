Bristol community hopes to prevent closure of nursing home

An emotional hearing took place in Bristol as residents of a nursing home and others tried to prevent it from closing.

Many fear it will lead to layoffs and a difficult search to find new places for residents to live.

“My concern is that they close this beautiful place. It's a wonderful place to live,” Wilton Hawes, a resident, said.

Residents, their family members, staff and others hope to prevent the closure of a nursing home, called Sheriden Woods in Bristol.

Staff and others hope the state will keep this facility open until a buyer is found.

“It's heartbreaking to see my sister go through this. It's heartbreaking to see the residents. It's heartbreaking to hear about the employees wondering where they're going to work. It's heartbreaking for me to have to go through this. It's a lot of stress, you know, for everybody involved,” Jerry Gisondi, of Bristol, said.

On Thursday, the Department of Social Services held a hearing about the proposed shutdown.

Last year, Athena Health Care Systems announced it was looking for state permission to shutter this facility – along with another one in Bristol.

“With increased expenses and growing costs of care, Sheriden Woods has operated at a financial loss. As a result, the resources do not exist to make the critical physical plant updates to the building,” Carol Anne Salvetti, Sheriden Woods Health Center regional administrator, said.

The company said they are working on plans to transfer patients from the 146-bed facility to other places.

But family members worry that’s not easy.

“Last year, as I mentioned, I had to relocate my sister. I looked at physically looked at 20 nursing homes in five weeks. None of them had beds available and some of the facilities weren't as nice,” Gisondi said.

Athena previously warned 253 staff members could be let go. They said they're working to help workers find new jobs.

“It's very devastating. I've been a nurse for five years now, as of January. And this is actually the fifth facility to have closed on me since I've been a nurse,” Sanderia Boone, Sheriden Woods employee, said.

We’re told the state will accept comments until March 7 and then later will decide about the closure request.

Previously, Athena said it was looking to have all residents moved out by late March.