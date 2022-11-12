Bristol

Bristol Community Marks One Month Since Ambush Attack That Killed Two Officers

NBC Connecticut

The city of Bristol is keeping the memories of two fallen officers alive Saturday.

People are gathering for a silent vigil, marking one month since Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in the line of duty.

Instead of candles, people have been encouraged to bring blue glowsticks.

People in Bristol have also been encouraged to put up blue lights, with the mayor saying in a Facebook video Wednesday he hoped to see eighty percent of the town covered in them today.

Homes in a few neighborhoods in the city have already put up blue lights at their homes to show solidarity and support.

This article tagged under:

BristolAlex HamzyDustin Demonte
