Bristol Couple Arrested in Connection to String of Violent Robberies Across Conn.

A man and woman in Bristol have been arrested in connection to several violent robberies that happened across Connecticut this year.

The Department of Justice said 44-year-old Lonny Cross and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera, both of Bristol, face charges for conspiring to commit numerous violent thefts across the state in September and October.

Court documents say that the robberies happened in more than 30 towns at gas station convenience stores, mini-markets and liquor stores between Sept. 5 and Oct. 13.

These robberies happened in the following towns: North Branford, Waterbury, Wolcott, Plymouth, New Haven, North Haven, Orange, West Haven, Wethersfield, Bristol, Southington, Naugatuck, Watertown, Franklin, Norwich, Waterford, Groton City, Stonington, Ledyard, Darien, Norwalk, Stratford and Seymour.

Several of the robberies happened on the same day, within minutes apart. Surveillance video from stores that were robbed appeared to show the same suspect, who was later identified as Cross. The videos showed Cross entering the stores, holding a knife or gun, and robbing them, according to officials.

Court documents say that Cross would drive to a store with Barbera, who would go in to see how many employees and customers were inside. She'd then leave the store and tell Cross, who would enter the store and rob them.

Investigators received warrants to search the couple's home and a car that Cross allegedly drove. Officers found clothing consistent with what was worn by the suspect in several robberies.

Detectives also found a large quantity of drugs inside Cross' home. He's been in custody since the search on Oct. 14, according to officials.

Barbera was arrested on Oct. 28 and she was released on a $10,000 bond.

Cross and Barbera face charges for the alleged string of robberies. Cross faces additional charges for distributing narcotics.

The FBI, Connecticut State Police and several other agencies and investigating.