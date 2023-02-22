Bristol Diner Hit by Stolen Police Vehicle to Reopen in April

Palma’s Diner in Bristol plans to reopen in April after a police vehicle that police said was stolen crashed into it in January and caused damage to the local establishment.

The diner’s Facebook page said they anticipate reopening on Monday April 3, barring anything delaying repairs.

“We have finally finished gathering all of the small details needed,” the post said.

“All the work has been contracted out and all replacement materials have been ordered. Construction should start moving forward early next week,” the post says.

The crash that caused the damage happened on Jan. 12.

Police said a man who is suspected of committing a carjacking in Hartford and another in Farmington stole a Bristol police vehicle.

A Bristol police officer fired multiple shots at the vehicle as the driver drove off and at least one shot struck the suspect in the leg, according to a report from the Office of Inspector General.

The suspect continued to drive away and crashed the police vehicle into Palma’s Diner, officials said. Office of Inspector General is investigating.