Bristol Diner Reopens Months After Stolen Police Vehicle Crashed Into it

Palma’s Diner in Bristol was closed for months after a stolen police cruiser crashed into it in January and customers gathered for breakfast when it reopened on Monday morning after extensive repairs and remodeling.

The damage happened after a man suspected of committing a carjacking in Hartford and another in Farmington stole a Bristol police vehicle on Jan. 12, police said.

The suspect continued to drive away and crashed the police vehicle into Palma’s Diner, officials said.

The family that owns the diner said tables were thrown during the crash and glass was spread throughout the diner.

“The main thing is everybody walked out of here OK. Everybody was safe. Nobody got hurt and that’s all that matters,” Paul Palma, the son of the owner of Palma's Diner, said Monday.

“Was it a process to recover, to rebuild? Absolutely, but we’ll come back better than ever,” he added.

Palma said they had the floors gutted and a beam replaced. They also replaced several booths, chairs and tables did some extra remodeling as well, Palma said.

“Once we had our timeline set in, everything went smoothly. It was just a nightmare getting to that point,” he said.

Throughout the ordeal, the support from the community has been phenomenal, he said.

People reached out asking if they needed help and if there was anything that they could do to assist, Palma said.

Moving forward, he said they hope to see their regular customers and as many new faces as they can as well.