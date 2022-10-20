Bristol Fallen Officers Honored During Connecticut State Trooper Graduation

On Thursday, 33 Connecticut trooper trainees marched on stage to receive their badges and to take an oath.

“Our graduates have heard the call of duty to bravely serve our state at a time when there are so many challenges in our state and in the world,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said.

The commitment to serve and protect had a heavier sentiment on Thursday, as the state prepares for the joint funeral service of Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Both were tragically killed in an ambush-style shooting while responding to a 911 call last Wednesday.

“We were given the breaking news and we are all saddened but we always remember the why, someone still needs to do the job,” Connecticut State Trooper Yevs Dimgammadji said.

Dimgammadji, a graduate of the 132nd training troop, commends the actions of Officer Alec Iurato, who shot and killed the suspect after being shot himself. Dimgammadji said Iurato’s heroic actions are a reminder of why he now gets to wear a badge proudly.

“This shouldn't stop us, it should motivate us to do more,” Dimgammadji said.

Throughout the week, several law enforcement agencies have received an outpouring of support from the community.

“Law enforcement has felt they are not supported, but to see the communities come out and support us and grieve with us. It is very insightful for us, it lets us know we are doing our job,” Sergeant Christine Jeltema said.

The funeral service for DeMonte and Hamzy will be held Friday at 11 a.m. on Rentschler Field.

Connecticut State Police will be assisting with traffic and road closures, as the processions make their way to East Hartford from North Haven and Terryville.

“We want the public to understand there is going to be traffic, there is going to be delays, so if they have the ability to work from home in the morning or afternoon or they have alternate routes to plan ahead,” Jeltema said.

Connecticut State Police said not all of their troopers will be able to attend the services Friday because the agency still has to fill their own shifts.

State Police said despite Thursday's graduation, their staffing numbers are still low and they are looking to hire more troopers.

Recruitment starts on Oct. 24.