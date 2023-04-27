Bristol Fire Department Announces Retirement of Support K9

The Bristol Fire Department says one of its Peer Support K9s is retiring.

Okee joined the department in August of 2022 as part of their canine program.

In a Facebook post, Fire Chief Richard Hart said, "Unfortunately, Okee has struggled from the beginning with anxiety triggered by the bells and tones that go off in the fire station to alert the firefighters of an emergency."

Officials say they have worked with professional trainers in an attempt to make the dog more comfortable, but they say her anxiety did not improve.

Okee was one of the crisis therapy dogs assisting those at October's memorial for two fallen Bristol Police officers.

Chief Hart says that K-9s for Warriors has found an anonymous volunteer to adopt Okee following her retirement. The department says they are working to get a new dog trained to "fill Okee's paws."