Bristol

Bristol Ice Cream Parlor Hosting Fundraiser for Officers

The fundraiser will be held on Sunday Oct. 23 from noon until 6 p.m.

By Siobhan McGirl

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nearly one week after three Bristol police officers were ambushed on the job, the community continues to grieve and show support.

"This last week has been heartbreaking," said Kevin Fuller, co-owner of Dunphy's Ice Cream Parlor in Bristol. "It’s going to take a long time to heal. I don’t think we will ever get over it.”

Dunphy's Ice Cream is working with UnDone Salon to host a fundraiser. They will be collecting monetary donations for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund, benefitting the families of the fallen officers. They will also host a raffle fundraiser in honor of Officer Alec Iurato, the surviving officer who, with a gunshot wound in his leg, killed the suspect with a single shot.

"Officer Alec is a hero," said Fuller. "If he did not do what he did, we could have lost many more.”

Fuller was a police commissioner in Bristol for 11 years and was there when the city hired all three of the officers who were shot last week- Sgt. Dustin Demonte, Officer Alex Hamzy, and Officer Alec Iurato.

“All three of them did phenomenal jobs during the interview," said Fuller. "They were all professionals."

He has also known Officer Alex Hamzy since Hamzy was in kindergarten. Fuller said that Hamzy had always wanted to be a police officer and was excellent at his job.

The fundraiser will be held on Sunday Oct. 23 from noon until 6 p.m. If people would like to donate raffle prizes, they can drop them off at Dunphy's or UnDone Salone during normal business hours.

“To all of the families, we are here for you and we love you," said Fuller.

This article tagged under:

Bristol
