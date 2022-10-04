Bristol Issues Voluntary Water Restrictions

Bristol has issued voluntary water restrictions.

The mayor posted on Facebook that the city's reservoirs have declined to 70 percent capacity and the Water and Sewer Department has issued voluntary water restrictions, effective immediately.

“Although much of the State has been in a drought over the past few months, levels in Bristol have remained fair, yet as we continue to see a lack of precipitation, we must issue Voluntary Restrictions for the City,” Robert J. Longo, superintendent of the Bristol Water and Sewer Department, said in a news release.

The Bristol Water and Sewer Department is asking residents to limit the amount of outside water use and to adhere to the Department’s policy on odd and even watering.

Residents with properties with an even street number can water on even days of the month and properties with odd street numbers can water on odd days of the month.

This also applies for washing cars, watering flowers and any other non-essential outside uses, according to a news release from the city.

The Water and Sewer Department will be reaching out to the largest consumers, including the Parks Department, Public Works, golf courses and large commercial properties to ask for help assistance with the volunteer restrictions.