Bristol Man Charged With Human Trafficking

A Bristol man has been charged with human trafficking and promoting prostitution after a woman accused him of acting as her pimp and withholding money and property from her to keep her in his control.

Southington Police arrested 35-year-old Guy Fletcher on an outstanding warrant on November 10.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in December 2018, when officers were called to a local motel for a report of a disturbance between a man and a woman. According to police, when they arrived the woman told them the man, who had already left the scene, was acting as a pimp and arranging dates for her at motels across the state. The victim told police the man had money and property that he was holding from her.

During the investigation police found a second victim involved in the trafficking.

Investigators applied for and received an arrest warrant for Fletcher in May 2019. He has been charged with human trafficking and promoting prostitution. He was released on a $100,000 and scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.