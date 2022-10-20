Bristol Man Honoring Lt. Dustin DeMonte With Balloon Tribute

Keeping the memories of a fallen Bristol police officer in his heart, a local man is doing a recurring tribute to Lt. Dustin DeMonte who he says played a pivotal role in turning his life around.

This tribute, inspired by another loss in his life.

“Lt. Dustin DeMonte. Thank you for helping me to get to where I am today. #BristolStrong. Two years sober," Jamie Perchiano said.

Giving thanks on balloons to the Bristol police officer who turned his life around.

Perchiano reflected on his relationship with DeMonte, one of two officers killed in an ambush-style attack last week. He says as a recovering alcoholic, DeMonte would spend five minutes while on patrols to check up on him.

Perchiano calling him a genuine and loving person.

“He’d always push me and motivated me to get to where I’m at today,” he said.

Now, he wants to honor the memory of DeMonte.

“I thought about sending up blue balloons every month for the next few months,” Perchiano said.

This tribute was inspired by his ritual of sending up white balloons every year on 9/11 in the memory of his friend, a New York firefighter who died that day. This is Perchiano’s way of sending a message to him - signing the cross in front of DeMonte’s picture and then letting go.

“I always believe in a power greater than myself, and I know he’s going to be reading these once they get up to the point they have to reach,” Perchiano said.

A spiritual way of coping with a deep loss as Perchiano moves forward with his life.

“You will always have a special place in my heart. You will always be dearly missed. #BristolStrong,” he said.