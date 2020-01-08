Bristol Man Stabbed Wife to Death: Police

A man walked into the Bristol Police Department Tuesday night and told officers he had just stabbed his wife, according to police.

Eddie Torres, 37, of Bristol arrived at the police department just before 9:30 p.m., just as dispatchers received a 911 call about a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds at an apartment on Pardee Street.

Officers found a 39-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening stab wounds at the apartment, police said.

She was rushed to the hospital where she died from her injuries. Police did not name the woman.

Investigators said Torres and the woman were staying at the apartment of a relative when the stabbing occurred. The victim ran to another apartment for help, according to police.

Torres is charged with murder. He was held on $1 million bond and was scheduled to be in court on Wednesday.