Bristol marks two years since the line of duty deaths of Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Hamzy

Paying tribute to two fallen Bristol police officers. Saturday marks two years since Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy died in the line of duty. People in the city have taken steps to honor their legacy.

In the lobby of the Bristol Police Department is a cruiser door signed and scribbled with messages of support. All of them dedicated to fallen officers Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy.

“I’m actually at peace with seeing that and how much Bristol has done and continues to do,” Alisa Clary who visited from New Hampshire, said.

Saturday marked two years since both officers died after being ambushed while responding to a disturbance call. People stopped by the memorial with flowers and other items to pay their respects.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“It’s nice to see the community is and still two years later, still remembering everything,” Clary said.

Others woke up with a morning workout with Peak 10 Fitness. There, dozens of people took part to honor Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Hamzy. There were various stations for different exercises including a 221-foot partner tire flip and 245-foot farmers carry. The numbers were chosen as they are the badges numbers for the fallen officers. The organizer says the idea came from a Bristol police officer who is a member. Each person who took part in the morning workout donated with all the money going directly to the Hamzy and DeMonte families.

“She saw that a lot of other gyms in the community are doing a workout for Officer Hamzy and DeMonte so we maybe thought why not bring our community and help support the families and help support the officers and bring awareness to what happened two years ago,” Mike Giuliani, owner of Peak 10 Training and Nutrition, said.

An awareness that continues to be shown throughout the All-Heart City.