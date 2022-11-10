Bristol Mayor Calls for City to Be Lit Blue One Month Since Officers' Deaths

Keeping the memories of fallen Bristol police officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy alive - it's why the mayor is calling on people in Bristol to light the city in blue.

It comes as we approach one month since their deaths.

“It’s almost like a family atmosphere with the support the community had for the two officers," Richard Johnson said.

That’s how Johnson describes the blue lights he sees around his Bristol neighborhood. The lights show solidarity with Bristol Police.

“That’s a way of people showing their support for the police and doing this, supporting the community,” he said.

Saturday marks one month since DeMonte and Hamzy's deaths. Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano wants to see a sea of blue across the community.

“I’m hoping we can get to that 80% level. You have time to go online, order some blue bulbs and let’s make sure the town of Bristol is brightly lit blue,” he said in a Facebook video posted Wednesday.

Bobby Grauer, another neighbor who works at a 911 call center in Middletown, also installed blue lights at his home.

“It shows the solidarity of the town in general that we support the police department and we’re here for them in their time of solace,” Grauer said.

Johnson says with Bristol being the “All Heart City,” the blue lights represent where the hearts of these neighbors are and hopes any officer patrolling the area would get a supportive message.

“They need recognition. I’m sure it means something when they ride around and see the blue lights on. People do care about them. They need that,” Johnson said.

A vigil is set to take place Saturday night in front of police headquarters.