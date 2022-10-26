Bristol Mayor, Police Chief to Give Update on Fundraising Efforts for Fallen Officers

The mayor of Bristol and the police chief are set to give an update on Wednesday on fundraising efforts and the healing process as the city continues to mourn the two officers who were killed in the line of duty nearly two weeks ago.

Mayor Jeffrey Caggiano and Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould will give the update from the Bristol Police Department at 11 a.m.

Nearly two weeks ago, Bristol police Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin Demonte were shot and killed while responding to a 911 call. Officer Alec Iurato was also shot and is continuing to recover from his injuries.

In the time since the shooting, the community has come together to raise money to support the fallen officers' families and the police department.

Over the weekend, three city businesses teamed up to hold a raffle for Bristol Police K-9 Unit in honor of Officer Iurato. The fundraiser raised nearly $27,000.

Hundreds of people turned out for a fundraiser for Bristol Police over the weekend.

A fundraiser on Fund the First that directly benefits the fallen officers' families has raised over $514,500 as of Wednesday morning.

City officials said there will be no update on the ongoing investigation because it is being handled by Connecticut State Police.