Bristol

Bristol mom accused of abandoning her 2-year-old child

NBC Connecticut

Bristol police have arrested a mom who they said abandoned her 2-year-old child and did not intend to return

Police said the 26-year-old left her young child with someone on the night of Oct. 9 and didn’t intend to come back or continue to care for her young child.

The child is now in the care of family members and is doing well, according to police.

The mother has been charged with abandonment of a child under 6 years old.

Bristol
