Bristol Officer Iurato to Be Inducted Into National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame

Bristol police officer Alec Iurato will be inducted into the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame Thursday.

Iurato was injured in an ambush in October that killed two fellow police officers, Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

He fired the single shot that killed the suspect and ended the attack.

The Hall of Fame was founded in 2017 and was created to "spotlight officers who embody the best in service, valor, courage and duty."

Iurato will receive the Courage In Service Award during a ceremony in Toledo, Ohio Thursday night that will be livestreamed.

