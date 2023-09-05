Bristol

Bristol officers greet Lt. DeMonte's children on first day of school

Bristol Police

The children of fallen Bristol Lt. Dustin DeMonte headed off to their first day of school Tuesday with some special helpers to greet them.

Several Bristol police officers met Phoebe and Porter DeMonte when they arrived for their first day of classes.

"It was a very special day for our law enforcement family and we wish them all the best this upcoming school year," the department said in an Instagram post.

Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were shot and killed while responding to a call in October 2022. Officer Alec Iurato was also shot, but survived the ambush.

This article tagged under:

Bristol
