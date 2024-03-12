Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould announces plan to retire

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould has announced that he will be retiring from the police force in the near future.

In October of 2022, the police department lost two of their own. Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in an ambush-style shooting while responding to a 911 call on Oct. 12, 2022. A third responding police officer, Alec Iurato, who was also struck by gunfire, returned to the job in September.

NBC Connecticut Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould announces his retirement.

In the wake of tragedy, Gould made it his mission to provide resources and welcome new officers to the department. The community has shown its support in many ways in the days since that tragic day.

Gould has worked in the police force for nearly 30 years. He also served as the grand marshal for the Bristol Mum Festival last year.

The families of two beloved officers continue to grapple with tremendous loss, but Gould has made sure that they are supported and loved.

"For me, losing Dustin and Alex, it brought me closer to them [the families] personally," Chief Gould said in an interview last year. "The loss of them has brought them into my life. And they've made me a better person. So I love them all very much."

Under Gould's leadership and with a new contract, officers got a 14% raise - which Mayor Jeff Caggiano said is higher than any other police department in the state.