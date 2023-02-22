‘Bristol Police Heroes Fund' to Stop Accepting Donations This Week

A fund that was set up by the Bristol Police Union to support the families of two officers who were shot and killed and another officer who was injured while on-duty in October is going to stop accepting donations.

The "Bristol Police Heroes Fund" will stop accepting donations at the end of business on Friday, February 24.

The fund was set up for the families of 34-year-old Sgt. Alex Hamzy, 35-year-old Lt. Dustin Demonte and 26-year-old Officer Alec Iurato.

All three responded to a 911 call on Wednesday, Oct.12, that state police said appears to have been a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.

Hamzy died at the scene. DeMonte was transported from the scene and pronounced dead, police said.

Iurato was injured and fired the single shot that killed the suspect in the attack.

According to Thomaston Bank, the Bristol Police Heroes Fund also supports police officers who were affected by the deaths of Sgt. Hamzy and Lt. Demonte.

Since the shooting, the community has come together to raise thousands of dollars in support of the officers.

Another fundraiser on Fund the First has raised over $900,000 for the families of Sgt. Hamzy and Lt. Demonte. That fundraiser is expected to continue and will still be accepting donations.