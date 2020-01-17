Bristol Police Investigate Armed Robbery

Bristol police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing a victim in his own driveway early Friday.

Police said the victim pulled into his driveway around 1 a.m. The suspects, who were driving a gray sedan, pulled in behind him, approached him holding handguns and stole his wallet.

The robbery lasted around 30 seconds and was captured by home surveillance. Police did not release the location of the crime.

The victim was not hurt.

The suspect are described as young males, One was wearing a gray hat, black sweatshirt, blue jeans and tan work boots. The other was wearing a gray sweatshirt and pants. Both had their faces covered with bandanas, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.