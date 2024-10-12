Bristol

Bristol police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Route 6

NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Bristol.

It happened on Route 6 around 12 a.m.

Officers were on patrol in the area when two motorcycles went past a sergeant at a high rate of speed, according to police.

The sergeant turned around to attempt to stop them and noticed one of the motorcycles had crashed, police said.

The operator was rushed to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police are not releasing the operator's identity at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Bristol police at (860) 584-3038.

