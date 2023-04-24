Bristol

Bristol Police Look for Car That Approached Girl, Told Her to ‘Get In'

Bristol Police

Bristol Police are looking for whoever approached a girl and told her to get in their car Monday morning.

The police department said they were contacted by a parent who reported that the driver of a grey Jeep stopped in front of their home in the area of Maple Avenue and Nelson's Field.

The driver allegedly asked the little girl living there to get inside his car, according to police.

Police said the driver appears to be a man. Officers were unable to get a license plate number or any other information about the driver.

Anyone who recognizes the above vehicle is asked to contact police.

