Bristol Police Make 2 Arrests After Dangerous Stunts During ‘Street Takeover' in June

Bristol police have made two arrests in connection with a “street takeover” in June.

Police officers responded to the intersection of Farmington and Stafford avenues at 10:49 p.m. on Friday, June 17, after receiving reports of several hundred vehicles blocking the intersection.

They found several vehicles in the middle of the intersection, spinning their tires and driving in circles, and several people were standing along the streets and on the sidewalks, police said.

Police said the “street takeover” fad is happening around the country, where illegal street racers block off intersections or parts of a road and do illegal stunts with their vehicles that could endanger themselves and the people who watch and video record.

On Thursday, police arrested two Chicopee, Massachusetts residents.

They said one was charged with interfering with an officer, disorderly conduct, unlawful assembly and providing a false statement and the other was charged with unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct, improper use of a marker plate and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Police said they are still investigating. and more arrests are pending.

Anyone with information or video they wish to share should contact Officer Finkle at 860-584-3011 or email at Monicafinkle@bristolct.gov. Police said you can remain anonymous if you wish.