Bristol

Bristol Police Make 2 Arrests After Dangerous Stunts During ‘Street Takeover' in June

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bristol police have made two arrests in connection with a “street takeover” in June.

Police officers responded to the intersection of Farmington and Stafford avenues at 10:49 p.m. on Friday, June 17, after receiving reports of several hundred vehicles blocking the intersection.

They found several vehicles in the middle of the intersection, spinning their tires and driving in circles, and several people were standing along the streets and on the sidewalks, police said.

Police said the “street takeover” fad is happening around the country, where illegal street racers block off intersections or parts of a road and do illegal stunts with their vehicles that could endanger themselves and the people who watch and video record.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Bristol Police Warn of ‘Street Takeover' Trend Following Dangerous Driving Stunts

On Thursday, police arrested two Chicopee, Massachusetts residents.

They said one was charged with interfering with an officer, disorderly conduct, unlawful assembly and providing a false statement and the other was charged with unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct, improper use of a marker plate and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Local

back to school 2 hours ago

Conn. Superintendents Focused on Improving Students Learning This School Year

vernon 3 hours ago

I-84 West in Vernon Reopens After Multi-Vehicle Crash

Police said they are still investigating. and more arrests are pending.

Anyone with information or video they wish to share should contact Officer Finkle at 860-584-3011 or email at Monicafinkle@bristolct.gov. Police said you can remain anonymous if you wish.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bristol
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us