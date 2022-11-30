Bristol

Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato Honored With WWE Belt

Bristol Police

The WWE honored Bristol police officer Alec Iurato by presenting him with one of the wrestling organization’s iconic belts.

In October, Iurato was injured in a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, and officials said Iurato killed the suspect with a single shot.

The WWE gave the belt to Iurato at the XL Center in Hartford.

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould called Iurato a true hero and said he maintained courage and composure and stopped the act of killing that October night.

"The WWE has been not only been a great support to our heroes LT. Dustin Demonte & SGT. Alex Hamzy's families, but also the Bristol Connecticut Police Department. Thank you for your Support!!! We appreciate YOU!," Bristol Police posted on Facebook.

