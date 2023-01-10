Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato Inducted Into National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame

The National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame has announced that Bristol Police's Alec Iurato is being inducted and receiving the Courage in Service Award.

In October, Iurato was injured in a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. He's credited for killing the suspect with a single gunshot.

Iurato is among nine officers that were selected for induction during this year's event.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Hall of Fame was founded in 2017 and was created to "spotlight officers who embody the best in service, valor, courage and duty."

The inauguration dinner is set to take place at the end of March in Toledo, Ohio.