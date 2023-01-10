Bristol tragedy

Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato Inducted Into National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

The National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame has announced that Bristol Police's Alec Iurato is being inducted and receiving the Courage in Service Award.

In October, Iurato was injured in a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. He's credited for killing the suspect with a single gunshot.

Iurato is among nine officers that were selected for induction during this year's event.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Hall of Fame was founded in 2017 and was created to "spotlight officers who embody the best in service, valor, courage and duty."

The inauguration dinner is set to take place at the end of March in Toledo, Ohio.

This article tagged under:

Bristol tragedyBristolBristol police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us