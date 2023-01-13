Bristol

Bristol Police Officer Shot Man Suspected in 2 Carjackings, Theft of Police Car: Official

A police SUV crashed into a diner in Bristol Thursday afternoon
NBC Connecticut

A Bristol police officer shot a man in the leg who is suspected of committing two carjackings and stealing a police vehicle Thursday, according to the Office of Inspector General.

Bristol police officers were investigating a report that a man with a knife carjacked a Toyota in Farmington after carjacking another car in Hartford earlier, according to the Office of Inspector General.

Bristol officers found the stolen Toyota in the area of Quaker Lane in  Bristol and the Office of Inspector General said the suspect, Jimmie Gonzalez, abandoned the car and ran.

Police followed and Gonzalez got into a Bristol police vehicle and drove away, according to the Office of Inspector General.

A police vehicle was stolen during an investigation into a carjacking Thursday afternoon and the suspect crashed into a Bristol diner, according to Bristol police.

Around 12:31 p.m., Bristol Police Officer Seth Petzing fired multiple shots at the fleeing vehicle and at least one shot struck Gonzalez in the leg, the report from the Office of Inspector General said.

Gonzalez drove away and crashed the police vehicle around two-and-a-half-miles away into Palma’s Diner on Stafford Avenue in Bristol, officials said.

Office of Inspector General is investigating.

Bristol
