Bristol police providing signs to help prevent car thefts at gas stations, convenience stores

Bristol police are providing signs to gas stations and convenience stores to help urge customers to take steps to protect themselves from becoming victims of vehicle theft.

They are providing signs to remind drivers to lock their cars and keep their keys or ignition devices with them when filling the gas tank or going into the convenience store for even a few seconds.

In a Facebook post, Bristol police said criminals “have developed expertise and quickened the time it takes to steal a car.”

There were 7,103 motor vehicle thefts in Connecticut in 2022, according to the last annual crime in Connecticut report the state released.

Motor vehicle theft crime in Connecticut