Bristol police release video of random attack on CT Transit bus

Bristol police released video Tuesday of a random attack that occurred on a CT Transit bus last month.

A man randomly attacked a woman as the two sat alone on an empty bus after the driver stepped off the bus momentarily. The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on May 18.

Police say the man got on the bus while it was parked at a pickup location near 150 North Main Street. They say he sat diagonally behind the woman and made inappropriate contact wit her.

When the woman tried to move forward to the front of the bus, police say the suspect followed her and then grabbed her and hit her several times.

The victim was able to defend herself and ran off the bus for help, according to police.

The suspect was wearing a jacket that says "Frank Pepe" from the pizza restaurant, and a Joker had from the Batman movies.

Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect is asked to call Bristol police at (860) 584-3011.

