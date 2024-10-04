Bristol police to unveil memorial honoring Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Hamzy  

Oct. 12 marks two years since tragedy struck Bristol and Sergeant Alex Hamzy and Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte were killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12, 2022. The police department plans to honor their memories by unveiling a public display In their honor and holding a private ceremony in memory of them.

In the days and weeks after the deaths of Sgt. Hamzy and Lt. DeMonte, people showed their grief and their support for the police department and turned a police vehicle that was parked in front of the police department into a makeshift memorial that grew bigger by the day.

The Bristol Police Memorial Committee preserved the doors of that cruiser and they will be unveiled in the lobby of the police department at 11 a.m. on Oct. 11 as a permanent display to honor and remember the sacrifice Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Hamzy made as well as the outpouring of support from the community.

The police department said members of the public who wish to see the display and remember Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Hamzy may do so at any time following the unveiling event.

Then on Oct. 12, the Bristol Police Department Union will hold a private wreath-laying ceremony in honor of Sgt. Hamzy and Lt. DeMonte.

“Please keep all the members of the Bristol Police Department, as well as the DeMonte and Hamzy families in your thoughts and prayers during this time,” Bristol Police Chief Mark R. Morello said in a Facebook post.

“On behalf of the Bristol Police Department, I would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to our community for its continued support of our agency and those who work and sacrifice so much to keep it safe each and every day,” Morello added.