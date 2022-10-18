Bristol Police Want to Thank Everyone Who Has Shown Support

Flowers, candles, balloons and notes fill the space in front of the Bristol police department as people search for ways to show support and sympathy after the shooting last week that took the lives of two police officers and injured the surviving officer as they were responding to a 911 call.

People from all over the country have contributed to the growing display to honor the officers and the police department wants to thank everyone who has reached out individually.

Everyone who has contributed is asked to send an email to Officer Katherine Verillo at katherineverillo@bristolct.gov so the department can coordinate the well wishes.

“The Bristol Connecticut Police Department is so appreciative of the support our community has shown us honoring Sgt. Dustin Demonte, Officer Alex Hamzy, and Officer Alec Iurato. This amazing support has come from all across the United States. Due to the overwhelming generosity, support, and love from you we are looking to thank you each individually. If you could we are requesting that you send an email to Officer Katherine Verillo so we may better coordinate those well wishes. Officer Verillo may be reached at katherineverillo@bristolct.gov Thank you so much for your support!,” the post says.

Sgt. Dustin Demonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato were responding to a 911 call from Redstone Hill Road at 10:42 p.m. on Oct. 12 when they were ambushed.

The suspect fired more than 80 rounds, according to the report from the Office of the Inspector General.

Hamzy, 34, died at the scene and DeMonte, 35, died after being transported to the hospital.

Iurato, 26, was shot in the leg and managed to get back to the cruiser and fire a single shot, striking and killing the suspect, according to the Office of the Inspector General.

Iurato went through surgery for injuries he sustained when he was shot in the leg and he was released from the hospital the day after the shooting.

In addition to the flowers and balloons that cover a police cruiser parked in front of the police department and the display that extends far beyond the vehicle, there are notes and balloons inside as well. Several of those notes are from school students.

Not only have the three officers been a part of the community, but DeMonte was a school resource officer at Greene-Hills Schools and an advisor for the Bristol police explorer cadet program. Hamzy was also a cadet advisor.

DeMonte was a married father of two with a third on the way.

Hamzy, who was raised in Bristol, graduated from Bristol Eastern High School in 2006.

Funeral Services

A funeral service for Sgt. DeMonte and Officer Hamzy will be held at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Friday, Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. Members of the community who want to attend the funeral service are asked to arrive before 9:30 a.m.

Bristol public schools will be closed Friday because of the funeral.

Walk-through calling hours for Officer Hamzy will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Lyceum on Main Street in Terryville. Route 6 near the banquet hall will be closed to traffic.

Members of the public who attend calling hours for Hamzy are asked to park at the Terryville Fairgrounds at 171 Town Hill Road, where they will be bused to and from the Lyceum Banquet Hall.

Fundraisers to Help Officers' Families

Two fundraisers have been set up to help DeMonte’s and Hamzy’s families.

The fundraisers are “Fund the First” and "Bristol Police Heroes Fund".

Fund the First Fundraiser

The “Fund the First” fundraiser will directly benefit Officer Hamzy’s and Sgt. DeMonte’s families. The goal is to raise $250,000. Learn more here.

Bristol Police Heroes Fund

The Bristol Police Union has set up a "Bristol Police Heroes Fund" with Thomaston Savings Bank.

To make a donation visit any branch or use this link.

There is also a secure collection box at the Bristol Police Department.

A Facebook post from the Bristol Police Department says these are the only two sanctioned fundraisers for these officers’ families and they urge people not to donate to any phone solicitations.