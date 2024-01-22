Bristol police warn of increase in car thefts

The Bristol Police Department is warning residents to be on alert due to an uptick in car thefts.

Authorities said they've already received 29 stolen car reports this month, and a lot of the thefts are happening at Cumberland Farms on Pine Street.

Police said you should make sure to lock your vehicles, and you shouldn't keep them idling.

"We want to urge our citizens to not leave their vehicles running at their homes and at gas stations," Bristol police said.

Last year, the police department received a total of 249 stolen car reports.