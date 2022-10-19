Bristol Police's Alex Hamzy Remembered During Public Wake

There was a massive show of support at the wake for Alex Hamzy Wednesday. Family, friends and even those who did not know the Bristol Police Sergeant turned out to Terryville to pay their respects.

While the doors of The Lyceum opened to the public at noon, NBC Connecticut was told that family members, close friends and current Bristol police were allowed through before.

Eight hours of viewing were scheduled to conclude at 8 p.m., honoring a man who sacrificed everything for the community he served.

Solemnly gathering to pay their respects, police officers and others mourned Hamzy - a 34-year-old victim of Wednesday’s tragic Bristol Police shooting.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“My heart breaks that we have to have a situation like this today,” said Alan Gyurko, of Bristol.

People came from near and far. They boarded school busses at the Terryville Fairground, before being shuttled to the viewing.

Nick Luko, a police officer with close connections to the Scott family (Hamzy’s wife’s family), drove six hours from Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania.

“This is a very touching and difficult day, and I would be willing to drive any amount of time to be here to support the families,” Luko said.

Hamzy was born and raised in Bristol - a community he unwaveringly served for eight years with the Bristol Police force.

His obituary said he had a smile that could light up a room. The Glanovskys have seen that smile and had known Hamzy since he was as child.

“I can remember he was a fun kid,” said Janice Glanovsky. “Very respectful, so we knew he would grow up to be a wonderful man.”

Mark Glanovsky agreed, “He was a great guy. He would help out anybody in any way that he possibly could.”

That calling to help led Hamzy to law enforcement. On Wednesday, it was announced by Bristol Police he had been posthumously promoted to sergeant.

Dustin DeMonte, the other person tragically killed in the shooting, was also promoted to lieutenant. The change in ranks mark a recognition of heroism, amidst a sea of grief.

“Today is a solemn moment for all of Bristol and Bristol Police,” Gyurko said.

There is a private viewing for DeMonte Thursday in North Haven. The funeral for both officers is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday in East Hartford at Rentschler Field.